Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Increased by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 190.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,532 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $23,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SWK. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.05. The company had a trading volume of 795,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,411. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.51. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.19 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.