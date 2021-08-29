Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after buying an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $115.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.06. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

