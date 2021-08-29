Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Boosted by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 3.7% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $115.12. 4,204,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,927,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.06. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

