State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,896 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of State Street worth $35,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $50,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STT stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $94.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

