Stealth (XST) Hits Market Cap of $4.14 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $4,452.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001016 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00035671 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00026058 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,629,136 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

