Stealth (XST) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $4.14 million and $4,452.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001016 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00035671 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00026058 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,629,136 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

