Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJ. TD Securities upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$42.99 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$41.89 and a twelve month high of C$54.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.08.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

