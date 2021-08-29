Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Update

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the July 29th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:STMH opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32. Stem has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.39.
Stem Company Profile
