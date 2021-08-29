Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Update

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the July 29th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STMH opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32. Stem has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company. The firm involves in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell and 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas.

