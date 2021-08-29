Stobox Token (STBU) One Day Volume Tops $132,472.00

Stobox Token (CURRENCY:STBU) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, Stobox Token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Stobox Token has a market cap of $278,404.34 and $132,472.00 worth of Stobox Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stobox Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stobox Token Coin Profile

Stobox Token was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Stobox Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,802,645 coins. Stobox Token’s official website is www.stobox.io . Stobox Token’s official Twitter account is @StoboxCompany and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “STBU is used to reward customers who bring the most value to the ecosystem and provide them with special terms. STBU allows becoming part of Stobox Community of decent people who take advantage of digital assets. “

Stobox Token Coin Trading

