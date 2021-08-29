Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Allred Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 3.1% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Stryker by 75.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 43,494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Stryker by 153.4% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 199,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Stryker by 28.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 424,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,885,000 after purchasing an additional 92,722 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

SYK traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.42. 953,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,349. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $194.04 and a 52 week high of $275.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.