Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.42. 953,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,349. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $194.04 and a 52-week high of $275.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

