Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 12.7% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Stryker were worth $21,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.42. The stock had a trading volume of 953,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.37. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $194.04 and a twelve month high of $275.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

