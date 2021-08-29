Substratum (SUB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,232.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $1,232.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

