Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the July 29th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sulzer in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS SULZF opened at $138.24 on Friday. Sulzer has a 1-year low of $77.40 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.87.

Sulzer AG engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Applicator Systems, and Chemtech. The Pumps Equipment segment offers a range pumping solutions and related equipment. The Rotating Equipment Services segment involves repair and maintenance services which focuses on industrial gas and steam turbines, turbo compressors, and generators and motors.

