Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,049 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in TFI International by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TFI International by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 929.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.95 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.85.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $113.07 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

TFI International Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

