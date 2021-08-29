Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 19.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $230,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $64.82 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.37.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

