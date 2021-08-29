Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of TIM worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TIM by 57.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in TIM by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TIM by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TIM by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 452,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in TIM during the first quarter worth about $119,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TIMB opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tim S.A. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1428 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. TIM’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

TIMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

