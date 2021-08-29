Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 5,474 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 23.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $49.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.