Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in AGCO by 87.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in AGCO by 26.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO in the first quarter worth about $1,471,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in AGCO by 28.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in AGCO by 341.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after acquiring an additional 797,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $140.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.87.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

