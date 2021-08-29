Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,558 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,640 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 371.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,054,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,336,000 after buying an additional 830,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth $12,418,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,054,000 after buying an additional 584,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,882,000 after buying an additional 501,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.44. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 128.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

