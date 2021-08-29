Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,071 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Seer worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Seer by 77.3% in the first quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 5,135,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,872,000 after buying an additional 2,238,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seer by 1,914.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,418 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seer in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,431,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Seer in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,732,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Seer in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

SEER stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $86.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.16.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

In related news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

