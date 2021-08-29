Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,861 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 115,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 126,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 108,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

MNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.92.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

