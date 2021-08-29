Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,559 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 654.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 575,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 498,993 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,297,000 after buying an additional 149,674 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after buying an additional 722,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 232,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

