Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AKR opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

