Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.57% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

NYSE BCSF opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $988.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.88. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 86.26%. On average, analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.