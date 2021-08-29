Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,305 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Equity Commonwealth worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Several brokerages have commented on EQC. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

