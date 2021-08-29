Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,926 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 353,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after buying an additional 117,340 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,978.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.