Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 245.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,060 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.50.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

