Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.62% of Fidus Investment worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAMG Solamere Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.8% in the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Fidus Investment by 39.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Fidus Investment by 9.6% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidus Investment by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. 23.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Hovde Group raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Fidus Investment Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.