Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,804 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of American Assets Trust worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,916,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,362,000 after purchasing an additional 135,198 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 528,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,277.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 61,005 shares of company stock worth $2,286,739. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 131.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.41.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. Analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.