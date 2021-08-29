Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.03 Million Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 83,415 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCPC. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.8% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 59,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 102,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $831.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

