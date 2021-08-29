Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.38 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,120.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL opened at $94.15 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.14.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.