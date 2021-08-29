Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.62 Million Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,106 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of EPR Properties worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 29,347 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $950,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPR. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

