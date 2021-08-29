Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0637 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

