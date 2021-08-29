Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $67.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $146.90.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

