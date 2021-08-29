Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $2.76 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 91,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,275,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,862,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,024,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,681,000.

OGN opened at $34.25 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.77.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

