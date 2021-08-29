Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $3.32 Million in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth $398,000. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $61.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, upped their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

