Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BP by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in BP by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in BP by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BP by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BP by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.92. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.23.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.98) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

