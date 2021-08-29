Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM opened at $107.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.