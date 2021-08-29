Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266,787 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Agora worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in API. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Agora during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,686,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agora by 563.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,104,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,209 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Agora during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,012,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Agora by 78.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,379,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,338,000 after acquiring an additional 606,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agora during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,850,000. 44.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agora alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on API shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ API opened at $29.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -80.48 and a beta of -0.24. Agora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.