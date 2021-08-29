Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $4.84 Million Investment in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 21.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,255,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,683,000 after buying an additional 935,310 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 179.2% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,843,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,057,000 after buying an additional 1,183,236 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 78.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,156,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,867,000 after buying an additional 510,168 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ozon during the first quarter worth about $64,834,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 61.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 983,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,135,000 after buying an additional 373,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC increased their price target on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ozon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

OZON opened at $52.79 on Friday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion and a PE ratio of -28.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

