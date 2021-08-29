Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 154,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of UP Fintech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth $23,185,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 4,296.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 840,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 158,955 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at $5,293,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at $4,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target on the stock.

Shares of TIGR stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.77. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99.

UP Fintech Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

