Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,763 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 46,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 60,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 172,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 44,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.47. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

