Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,950 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of Baozun worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Baozun by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BZUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HSBC decreased their price target on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.