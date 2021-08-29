Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,462 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ryanair by 4.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 12.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 15.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 19.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $107.09 target price on Ryanair and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Erste Group upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $108.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.63. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $121.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

