Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,910 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,910 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of TCG BDC worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TCG BDC by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,028,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after buying an additional 133,086 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,757,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,541 shares in the last quarter. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $761.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.09. TCG BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $14.30.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.06 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 96.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $200,710.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at $816,454.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

