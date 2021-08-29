Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,470 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,470 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Service Properties Trust worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

