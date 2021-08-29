Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,651,632 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651,632 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of HUYA worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HUYA by 22.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,144,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,785,000 after buying an additional 5,049,252 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 135.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,061,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,561,000 after buying an additional 4,058,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 98.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,522,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,578,000 after buying an additional 2,737,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,287,000 after buying an additional 719,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in HUYA by 22.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,369,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after buying an additional 617,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

HUYA stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. HUYA Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

