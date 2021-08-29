Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 32,664 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,664 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

