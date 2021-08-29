Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 34,206 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of SITE Centers worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 4.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 23.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SITC opened at $16.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 180.02 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SITC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

